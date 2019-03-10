|
Marlene passed away unexpectedly at age 79, on March 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She fought valiantly to the very end. Marlene was born October 17, 1939 in Scobey, Montana to Louis M. Hendrickson, and Lucille Enslow, she was the 7th of 9 children. She grew up in Montana and Salt Lake City. Attended West High School, graduating in 1957. Marlene married Eugene Dalrymple July, 10th 1957 (later deceased in 1984), she married her soul mate Harold P. Brown on May, 27th, 1989 (later deceased 2009).
Marlene worked at Mountain Bell, Powder Horn Manufacturing, Denver Manufacturing, retired from JCPenney Catalog. She resided in Salt Lake City, Utah, Star Valley, Wyoming, Centerville, Utah, and Bountiful, Utah.
Marlene lived an exemplary life of dedication and service to others, she taught others the true meaning of loyalty and unconditional love. Family and friends were very important to her, and she continuously cultivated those relationships resulting in many lifelong friendships. Marlene had a passion for gardening, home improvement, and her grandson, Dereck Harrison, whom she shared a very special bond with.
Marlene was preceded in death by both parents, brothers Lou Hendrickson, Roger Hendrickson, Ralph Hendrickson, and Chuck Hendrickson, sisters Doris Rada and Shirley Eberling. Survived by her twin brother Marvin Hendrickson and brother Wayne Hendrickson, children MaryAnn McFarland (Tresa) and Scott Dalrymple (Kim), 5 grandchildren and 4 great children.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Centerville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019