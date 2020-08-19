Marlene Joyce Hyte
1940 - 2020
"I loved you yesterday, love you today, I'll love you tomorrow… forever"
Marlene Joyce Hyte, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2020 peacefully at home with her loving and devoted husband Ronald by her side. Marlene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 12, 1940 to Lloyd Virgil and Marjorie June Metcalf.
She graduated from Olympus High School and attended the University of Utah. Marlene married her sweetheart Ronald on August 30, 1962 in Idaho Falls, Idaho in the LDS temple. They shared 58 years together. They raised five children; four sons and one daughter. Their family grew to include 15 fabulous grandchildren, a recently welcomed great grandson, and another on the way.
Being a Mom, raising her kids and taking care of the family gave her great joy.
Marlene loved meeting and getting to know people. She was known to many as a friendly face at the Pacific Rails Credit Union where she worked for many years. She later worked at the University Credit Union and Credit Union Service Centers. She often spoke fondly of the wonderful members that would visit with her when they came into the branch for service and would share their greetings. Marlene was a great friend to many. She loved her friend network, including her very close school group, her work, and even friends online with whom she built close relationships.
She loved to sew, cook, and host dinners for family and friends - especially during the holidays. Marlene is survived by her husband Ronald Duane Hyte; five children Randal (Kathy), James (Kristy), Jeffrey (Tracie), Marianne Veras (Freddy), Daniel (Traci); and her siblings Patricia Metcalf and Jon Metcalf.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. A service will be held graveside following the viewing also at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating provided, you may bring your own chair. The grave site is naturally shaded at this time of day. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com