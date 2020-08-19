1/1
Marlene Joyce Hyte
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Joyce Hyte

1940 - 2020

"I loved you yesterday, love you today, I'll love you tomorrow… forever"

Marlene Joyce Hyte, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2020 peacefully at home with her loving and devoted husband Ronald by her side. Marlene was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 12, 1940 to Lloyd Virgil and Marjorie June Metcalf.

She graduated from Olympus High School and attended the University of Utah. Marlene married her sweetheart Ronald on August 30, 1962 in Idaho Falls, Idaho in the LDS temple. They shared 58 years together. They raised five children; four sons and one daughter. Their family grew to include 15 fabulous grandchildren, a recently welcomed great grandson, and another on the way.

Being a Mom, raising her kids and taking care of the family gave her great joy.

Marlene loved meeting and getting to know people. She was known to many as a friendly face at the Pacific Rails Credit Union where she worked for many years. She later worked at the University Credit Union and Credit Union Service Centers. She often spoke fondly of the wonderful members that would visit with her when they came into the branch for service and would share their greetings. Marlene was a great friend to many. She loved her friend network, including her very close school group, her work, and even friends online with whom she built close relationships.

She loved to sew, cook, and host dinners for family and friends - especially during the holidays. Marlene is survived by her husband Ronald Duane Hyte; five children Randal (Kathy), James (Kristy), Jeffrey (Tracie), Marianne Veras (Freddy), Daniel (Traci); and her siblings Patricia Metcalf and Jon Metcalf.

A viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. A service will be held graveside following the viewing also at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating provided, you may bring your own chair. The grave site is naturally shaded at this time of day. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved