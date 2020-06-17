1942 ~ 2020

Marlene Petersen Camden ("Nana"), age 78, died at home June 14, 2020 in Taylorsville, Utah.

She was born April 12, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph Hyrum (J. Hy) Petersen and Annie Mable Kagie Petersen. She graduated from Bountiful High School in 1960. She married Stephen Henry Camden on October 7, 1961 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Our loving wife (of 58 years), mother, "Nana," and great "Nana," lost her battle to cancer on June 14, 2020. She loved her Diet Coke cold and her coffee hot. She liked to collect teapots, take trips to Wendover, play Bonko with "The Bonko Babes," and play her card game, "May I" with her longtime friends Carol, Carolynn and Renee. She challenged her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and their friends to learn the alphabet backwards and she would pay each one $20.00. She loved reading, golfing and bowling. Her favorite treat was M&M's. She would always say "There better be M&M's in heaven!" Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Surviving relatives include her husband: Stephen H. Camden; children: Shane Camden (Paulette), Wendy Roesbery (Mark); siblings: Farrell (Karen), Harlow "Gus" (Sandy); sister-in-laws: Pat Petersen and Louise Henninger; grandchildren: Tyler (Brittney), Emily (Gage); and 4 great grandchildren Kaelyn, Kenadie, Audrie and Lane, and one great grandchild on the way. Many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; sister: Karen (Warner) Poppleton; brothers: Dewey Petersen, Gary Petersen (Karen); and grandson: Tyson Roesbery.

"A PROMISE IS A PROMISE"

A Graveside Service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 AM.



