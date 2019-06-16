|
|
Marlow Leon Kent
1938-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Marlow passed peacefully in the comfort of our family home on Wednesday, June 5th, with his wife of 50 years by his side and his youngest daughter in the yard singing and planting flowers. His attitude of gratitude will live on through his beloved Geniel, sister Sharon, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many friends, and his little dog too!
He was cremated and we will have no funeral, as per his request. For those of you that knew him, find your Illegal Smile and know that we are thinking of you too. In lieu of sympathy, do indeed send flowers. Marlow loved them. Send some to anyone you miss and love - and please plant some for the future!
For more thoughts and musings, visit wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019