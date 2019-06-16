Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlow Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlow Leon Kent


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlow Leon Kent Obituary
Marlow Leon Kent
1938-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Marlow passed peacefully in the comfort of our family home on Wednesday, June 5th, with his wife of 50 years by his side and his youngest daughter in the yard singing and planting flowers. His attitude of gratitude will live on through his beloved Geniel, sister Sharon, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many friends, and his little dog too!
He was cremated and we will have no funeral, as per his request. For those of you that knew him, find your Illegal Smile and know that we are thinking of you too. In lieu of sympathy, do indeed send flowers. Marlow loved them. Send some to anyone you miss and love - and please plant some for the future!
For more thoughts and musings, visit wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now