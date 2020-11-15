Marsha B Walker Edwards
1940 ~ 2020
Springville, UT-Growing up in Lark, UT, Marsha B Walker Edwards, 80 was born April 17, 1940 in Murray, UT; she was the only child born to Thomas P Walker & Mary Beth Seal. She passed away at her home in Springville, UT on November 12, 2020.
She graduated from Bingham High School. After graduation Marsha worked as a switchboard operator and bank teller.
She served an LDS mission in Hawaii where she met her eternal companion and sweetheart of 53 years, Ralph E Edwards who proceeded her in death.
Marsha is a hard working mother of four and was the foster parent to many special needs children. With her sweetheart, they were entrepreneurs and owned a number of businesses, including a woman's dress shop and a KOA campground in Nebraska. Toward the end of her career, she worked as a speech & hearing therapist aid at the Utah State Development Center. She always gave her all to anything she did and enjoyed traveling, crocheting and sharing her talents with friends and family.
She is devoted member of the LDS Church and the indexing program for which she received an award for the number of names processed and submitted.
She is survived by children, Monica (Jay) Spencer Neola, UT, Wade (Heather) Edwards Cedar Hills, UT, Leilani (Doug) Hall Peoria, AZ, & Sheree Edwards Vineyard, UT, 24 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Wednesday, November 18th, 6-8 p.m. and funeral Thursday, November 19th 11 a.m. with a one-hour viewing before at Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S. State Street, Sandy, Utah. Due to COVID-19 please go to www.memorialutah.com
for restrictions and instructions for her services.
In place of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the College of the Ozark.
The entire Edwards Family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors that have been a support to our Mom to retain her independence.