Marsha Everett


1944 - 2019
Marsha Everett Obituary
Marsha Everett
1944 ~ 2019
Marsha Ann Jepperson Everett, 75, passed away on December 20, 2019 at her home in Murray, Utah. She was born on July 21, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Franklin LeRoy and Norma May Holsten Jepperson. Survived by her longtime companion and best friend ever, Bill Shipley; children, Trisha (Todd) Hallstrom and Michael (Kristin) Everett; 13 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah.
For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
