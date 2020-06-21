Marsha Lee McClure (Burtoft)
Dec. 11, 1940 - June 15, 2020
Marsha had class, she had panache. She was the consummate hostess, ready with a cocktail, a smile and a sincere curiosity and care for her guests. She was full of wanderlust and traveled the world making friends wherever she landed. Her heart belonged in San Francisco. A celebration of life will be held on Wed. June 24, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East. In order to maintain social distance guidelines, please call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 to make a reservation to attend. Masks are strongly encouraged. If you are unable to attend, just raise a glass and toast to Marsha. In lieu of flowers, please buy your favorite flower, plant it, and think of Marsha whenever you look at it.
Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Dec. 11, 1940 - June 15, 2020
Marsha had class, she had panache. She was the consummate hostess, ready with a cocktail, a smile and a sincere curiosity and care for her guests. She was full of wanderlust and traveled the world making friends wherever she landed. Her heart belonged in San Francisco. A celebration of life will be held on Wed. June 24, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East. In order to maintain social distance guidelines, please call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 to make a reservation to attend. Masks are strongly encouraged. If you are unable to attend, just raise a glass and toast to Marsha. In lieu of flowers, please buy your favorite flower, plant it, and think of Marsha whenever you look at it.
Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.