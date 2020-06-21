Marsha Lee McClure
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha Lee McClure (Burtoft)
Dec. 11, 1940 - June 15, 2020
Marsha had class, she had panache. She was the consummate hostess, ready with a cocktail, a smile and a sincere curiosity and care for her guests. She was full of wanderlust and traveled the world making friends wherever she landed. Her heart belonged in San Francisco. A celebration of life will be held on Wed. June 24, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East. In order to maintain social distance guidelines, please call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 to make a reservation to attend. Masks are strongly encouraged. If you are unable to attend, just raise a glass and toast to Marsha. In lieu of flowers, please buy your favorite flower, plant it, and think of Marsha whenever you look at it.
Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved