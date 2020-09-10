1/1
Martell Thomas "Tom" Ellis Jr.
1940 - 2020
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Tom Ellis, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away. A viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, prior to funeral services, which will take place at the same location at 11:00 am. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at both viewing and funeral. Due to size restrictions for gatherings, in person attendance at the funeral will be limited. Please contact a family member if you intend to attend the funeral in person. For a full obituary, condolences and links for virtual attendance, visit www.russonmortuary.com. https://m.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327/

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
