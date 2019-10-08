|
|
Martha J. White
1937 - 2019
Martha Josephson White, beloved wife, Mama, grandma, aunt and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father and into the arms of her eternal companion Chard on Friday, October 4, 2019 after a short illness.
Martha was born on November 21, 1937 in Baker, Oregon to Nephi "Nate" and Thelma Facer Josephson. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah with her brother Bob and three sisters, Marsh, JoAn and Rose. Although raised in Salt Lake City, Martha spent quality time during her summers in Malad, Idaho with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousin Josephine. These were some of her favorite childhood memories!
She attended South High School and on April 17, 1955, Martha met Richard White who was her Sunday School teacher. After a whirlwind courtship, they were married on August 19, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. Their 63-year romance was a great example of love, dedication and service to each other, their children and all who knew them. They raised 4 children in Sandy, Utah where they have lived for the past 52 years. Martha and Richard were blessed to serve together in the Tennessee Nashville Mission where they helped to organize and activate the saints there. How they loved serving together! Martha longed to be reunited with her sweetheart after he passed away on April 18, 2019 and we know they are serving the Lord now that they are together again.
Martha had many talents in organizing, baking and cooking, sewing, quilting…just to name a few! She put these many talents to great use in raising her family and in serving those in need and in her many church callings. She served the Lord valiantly in Primary and Relief Society Presidencies for several wards and stakes. Her children will remember her quick wit and sense of humor, her example of compassion and service, and her kind and caring love and concern for them. She would often tell us… "No matter how old you get, I will always be your mother!".
Martha is survived by her four children; son Dean, daughters Richelle, Jeanine (Terry) Bleckner and Bethany, two grandsons who were her pride and joy, Colton and Austin, sister Rose Robles and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Also survived by her little dog Patch. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and companion Richard, her parents and siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Old Mission Ward, 1433 East Old Mission Road, Sandy, Utah. Family and friends may call Wednesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah or one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019