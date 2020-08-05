Martha Trujillo
1942 ~ 2020
Riverton-"Together Again"
Martha (Terry) Montoya Trujillo passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1942 in Questa, New Mexico to Ismel and Ofrecinia (Giron) Montoya of New Mexico. Martha married Nicke Joe Trujillo on July 17, 1964. They lived in Sandy, Utah and raised their four sons.
Martha is survived by her four sons, Anthony (Debra), Angelo (Theresa), Ken (Shannon), and Troy (Cheri) Trujillo, 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister Alice (Joe) Romero, brothers, Abe, Lee (Diane), Jake (Irene), and June (Nena) Montoya. Preceded in death by her loving husband Nicke J. Trujillo and sisters; Helen (Walter) Leyba and Lisa (Paul) Draper.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 PM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 275 U St., Salt Lake City, UT. A Viewing will be prior from 11 - 12:30 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, UT.