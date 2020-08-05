1/1
Martha Trujillo
1942 - 2020
Martha Trujillo
1942 ~ 2020
Riverton-"Together Again"
Martha (Terry) Montoya Trujillo passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on August 2, 2020. She was born March 1, 1942 in Questa, New Mexico to Ismel and Ofrecinia (Giron) Montoya of New Mexico. Martha married Nicke Joe Trujillo on July 17, 1964. They lived in Sandy, Utah and raised their four sons.
Martha is survived by her four sons, Anthony (Debra), Angelo (Theresa), Ken (Shannon), and Troy (Cheri) Trujillo, 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister Alice (Joe) Romero, brothers, Abe, Lee (Diane), Jake (Irene), and June (Nena) Montoya. Preceded in death by her loving husband Nicke J. Trujillo and sisters; Helen (Walter) Leyba and Lisa (Paul) Draper.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 PM at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 275 U St., Salt Lake City, UT. A Viewing will be prior from 11 - 12:30 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, UT.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
AUG
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 4, 2020
RIP
August 4, 2020
My Go-To couple for inspiration then, now, and in the future.
Author "Love Will Find A Way" Paul Fedel
Friend
August 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sorich Family
Coworker
August 4, 2020
my beautiful aunt terry ,
I will miss you so much thank you for being my godmother
and taking care of me when I was little
love you Troy Angelo, Nick ,Ken
if you need anything call us
Vicki & Leon


Vicki Drage
Family
August 4, 2020
We Are Called
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trujillo family during this difficult time
Fedel Family
Friend
August 4, 2020
&quot;We found our thrills on Kennecott Hill.&quot;
Nicke and Martha in Heaven, yet never forgotten by family and friends on Earth.
Paul Fedel
Friend
August 3, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your Mom.
Sharon Heaps
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
She will be missed, wonderful lady.
Chris, Carson, CJ and Josh Heaps
Friend
