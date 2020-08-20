In Loving Memory

Martha Winson Moore, 72, passed away on August 16, 2020 surrounded by her family that she was so dedicated to. Raised in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Martha and her husband Phillips moved to Utah in retirement, with a brief stint in South Carolina. Martha loved her summers in New Hampshire with family, friends, and friends that became family. She was a social butterfly, always organizing neighborhood gatherings. She took advantage of technology to stay connected to friends near and far. She loved to laugh and be silly. Above all else, Martha was dedicated to her family who constantly felt her love. She was proud to be the mother of three boys, Brad (Nicole), Kyle (Kelli, former wife and still part of the family), and Matt (Jessica). Through years of boat rides, water skiing, snow skiing, apple picking, pumpkin carving, beach days, snow days, and everything in between, her family and friends built many great memories together. She adored her four grandchildren, Sofia, Justin, Maya, and Beck, and when not together, she loved looking at photos and videos of each one. She loved Pib, was extremely grateful for his love and support and she got joy in telling him how to use the computer, remote, or phone. Martha left the following words behind for us:

"Martha's life was full of laughter and fun. She loved raising 3 boys, who all turned out absolutely fantastic. So proud of my boys. I have been given 4 beautiful grandchildren. Sofia, Justin, Maya, and Beck. Love them so much. All so special. Married to the love of my life Phil Moore. Thank you for all your love through our many years of being together."

At her request, there will be no funeral services. Her passing follows that of her brothers Robert Winson (Ellen) and David Winson (Barbara), and parents Donald and Dorothy. Martha will be missed dearly by her family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store