Martie Jensen Schofield was born July 28, 1950 to Jack and Merea Jensen in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She passed away November 5, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Martie was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time outdoors with the people she cared about, whether it was camping, horseback riding, Dutch oven cooking, skiing or snowmobiling. She had a green thumb in the garden, which overflowed with vegetables that she shared generously. Martie's entertaining spirit, biting wit, and easy laugh will be deeply missed.

A private graveside service for family and close friends (with masks and social distancing) will be held in the days to come.



