Martin A. Neilsen

1941 ~ 2020

Martin A. Nielsen passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by his wife Sharon, and his four children, Brett, Brian, Kristeen and Kirt from health issues with pneumonia and surgery complications. Martin was born October 6, 1941 to Frank C. Nielsen and Lillith Cluff, in Mesa, AZ. Raised by his mother, Lillith, with his brothers Leon, Lyle, and Marcus. After graduating from Mesa High School at 18, he moved to Monroe, UT where he met the love of his life, Sharon Burr. They were married July 20, 1962 for time and all eternity in the Manti, Utah Temple. Martin and Sharon moved to Logan, UT to attend Utah State University for a degree in Outdoor Recreation and a minor in Business. Martin went on to study at Brigham Young University for a Masters Degree in Public Administration. Martin had a successful career in Public Administration and Development Services. He was a devoted husband, often using his talent of poetry to show his love for Sharon. Martin loved his family and always strived to gather and be surrounded by them. He was a selfless father and an involved grandpa who loved to play and tease his grandchildren. Martin was blessed with great talents and abilities. These included welding, building hot rods, making metal art and fixing anything. He was very artistic and gifted in writing calligraphy and poetry. Martin was a compassionate servant to his Church ward family and the Lord. He was dedicated to his beliefs in the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in capacities such as Elder's Quorum President, Bishopric Counselor, Stake High Counselor, and Bishop. Martin and Sharon served their first mission in 2008 to the London, England Temple. They loved serving in the Temple and they served a second mission in 2013, to the Washington D.C. Temple.

Survived by his eternal companion Sharon, his children Brett (Sabrina) Nielsen, Brian Nielsen, Kristeen (Ricy) Jones, Kirt (Katie) Nielsen. Grandchildren; Kyler Nielsen, Tuker (Alexis) Nielsen, Krystal (Jonny) Osborne, Dakoda (Crystal) Nielsen, Jayde (Steven) Tibbitts, Tykie Gortat, Joslyn Nielsen, Kael Gortat, Janessa Nielsen, Jenica Nielsen. Great grandchild Brody Osborne. Siblings Lyle (Colby) Tillett, Marcus (Ann) Nielsen, half-sister Larue Hutchinson, and loving in-laws Juleen Dalton, JaNell (Rusell) Morrey, Bonnie (Mike) Engebritson, many nieces, nephews and other dear friends. Martin is preceded in death by his mother Lillith Whipple, oldest brother Leon Tillett, sister Andrea Nielsen, and brother-in-law Van L. Dalton. His family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to family and friends for prayers in their behalf and to the great care received from the doctors and nurses at the ICU, LDS Hospital. He will always be missed for his loving kindness and great talent of love of family, his integrity, virtue, and devotion to his Savior Jesus Christ. We love you Dad! Funeral Services will be held in the Sandy Cottonwood Creek 4th Ward Chapel, 1834 E. Creek Road (7995 S.) Sandy, UT 84093. Friday, October 9, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.at Larken Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT 84092. Interment: Monroe Cemetery, Monroe, Utah Funeral Services will be streamed online. Please visit www.larkincares for link.



