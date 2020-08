4/27/1950 ~ 7/25/2020Marty Hoelscher, loving husband, father, grandpa and friend, passed away on July 25, 2020. Marty was born April 27, 1950 in Illinois and soon after moved to Downey, California. Even after 25+ years in Utah, he was a California surfer kid at heart. Marty was always quick with a smile and a joke. His wit, big smile and kind heart won him lifelong friends everywhere he went.Marty is survived by his wife, Kathy, his daughter Andrea (Larry) Havacko and sons Mickey and Tyler Hoelscher, his granddaughters Natalia and Carina Martinez, his grandsons Michael Martinez and Shawn Hoelscher, his brothers Tom Getz and Laurence Hoelscher, his sister in law Carrie (Bryan) Harrison, brother in law Barry (Joan) Biediger, sister in law Mary Jackson Hoelscher and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Vivian Hoelscher, his brother in law Mike Skinner and his sister in law Cindy Skinner.Share Condolences and Memories at Serenicare.com