1927 ~ 2019
Martin (MD) died peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019.
He was born to Edna M. Sterns and Martin Eastwold on March 26, 1927. Martin was the youngest of three siblings and raised in Miles City, Montana. He graduated from Custer High School in 1945. Soon after graduating, he joined the Navy and was in active service for 13 months. In 1948 he met the love of his life Audre' M. Howard. They were married September 12, 1950 in Wibaux, Montana. They then moved to Tacoma, Washington and had four children, Kathy Hunter (Paul), David (Terri), Tom (Debbie) and Mark (Rhonda). Martin now has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They then moved to Spokane, Washington and ultimately settled in West Valley City (Granger), Utah in 1966. Martin worked as a Civil Engineer at Tooele Army Depot until his retirement in 1987. Martin was an avid fisherman and tied his own flies. He loved to camp in the High Uintahs and backpack until his pack was too heavy to carry. He was a devoted family man and an active charter member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in West Valley City, UT. He volunteered regularly at the Soup Kitchen and attended daily morning Mass. Audre' passed away in August 2007. A highlight of Martin's life was taking a three week road trip fishing with his three sons in Alaska (June 2008), where the sun never goes down.
We'd like to thank the care team of the VA Hospital, the staff & nurses of The Wentworth of East Millcreek Assisted Living and the nurses and aids at Caregivers Hospice Network.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 12, preceded with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m., Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 3660 West 3650 South, West Valley City, Utah. Committal, Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South. Funeral directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 10, 2019