Martin (Marty) Mika Jr.1944 ~ 2020Martin (Marty) Mika Jr. born February 9, 1944 to Mildred Conish and Martin Mika Senior. Beloved, dear husband of Laraine and father of Jerry and his wife Diane, Troy and Marty; passed at 3 am on October 22, 2020.There will be no services per Marty's request. Ashes will be spread by his best friend Chuck at a later date.Please go to www.goffmortuary.com for full obituary.