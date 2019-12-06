Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martina "Tina" McCleary


1932 - 2019
Martina "Tina" McCleary Obituary
Martina "Tina" McCleary
April 17, 1932 ~ Dec 2, 2019
Martina "Tina" McCleary passed away December 2, 2019. "Tina" was born April 17, 1932 in the Netherlands to Petronella Herbert and Martinus Van der Toolen. She was one of 10 children. When Tina was 17 years old she emiigrated to the United States with her family, where she worked as a nanny for her beloved Firmage family in Provo, Utah. Tina married Tom McCleary in 1962 and they had their only child, Brenda; they later divorced. Tina worked at the LDS Church Distribution Center for more than 20 years and cherished the many friendships she made during that time. Tina became a Grandma to her only grandchild at age 83; she and her granddaughter Alexandra were best friends - they spent hours together playing and laughing. She will be remembered by everyone who knew her as a devoted mother, a steadfast friend, and a wonderful human being with an endless capacity to love. Tina is survived by her daughter Brenda Spitale, Brenda's husband Giovanni, granddaughter Alexandra and three sisters, Nel, Helen and Cobie. Internment in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Millcreek, Utah. Visitation to be held Sunday, December 8 from 2-4pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 S. Highland Dr. Millcreek, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
