|
|
July 25, 1952 ~
June 1, 2019
NUMBER ONE ON THE SCOREBOARD AND NUMBER ONE IN OUR HEARTS
Marty slipped quietly from the earthly embrace of his family and friends on June 1, 2019. Mitzi his best friend and big sister was right at his side.
Marty was one of three children born to Mitza (Bubba) and John (Deda) Muhar in Copperton, Utah. He spent his childhood and young adulthood in that pristine little community nestled at the mouth of Bingham Canyon. Marty graduated from Bingham High School. Marty was a well known student , possessed a wonderful singing voice and was a gifted athlete. "Best in State" in football was an honor bestowed upon him in his senior year. He received a full ride scholarship to the University of Utah. His love of sports and music lasted throughout his life.
Marty married the "love of his life", Linda Cooper a little later in life. Although they had no biological children, he loved their son Brandon as if he was his own. He pridefully followed his sports and activities and eventually taught him to survey, which continues to be his profession.
Marty enjoyed his career as a land surveyor for Salt Lake County. He worked for 27 years prior to retiring. He worked at various jobs from the time he was very young; from milkman to firefighter. The most interesting tales came from when he and his sister owned the Club Sojourner in Holladay, Utah for many years.
Marty is survived by his wife Linda Muhar, son Brandon Hoxer, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters Mitzi Roderick and Mary Ann Moyle (Stan), nephews and nieces Tony, Mandy, Davis and Cooper Roderick, Andy, Joe, Katie Moyle, Kadee and Kristen Cooper, also other members of his extended family and friends, Tony, Mati, Spanky and Jessica who made his last holidays very special.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many people who loved and supported Marty through his life and in particular during the last eight months of his illness. We want to offer a special thank you to "Laura" from Symbii Hospice who was always there for him.
Marty decided he would like to donate his body to the University of Utah with hopes they could learn more about the impact of football injuries upon the human brain.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 8892 West State Highway, Bingham Canyon, Utah 84006. Visitation one hour prior and luncheon to follow.
God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and Whispered "Come with Me"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019