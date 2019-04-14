|
|
Marv G. Thomas
1943 ~ 2019
Marv G. Thomas, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully in his home on April 11, 2019. Born February 2, 1943, in Salt Lake City, to Clara Anne Mach & Albert Leroy Thomas. Marv was raised on a farm in North Salt Lake with his 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
During his working career he became an accomplished carpenter and cement finisher, but his true passion was being an over-the-road car hauler. He received many safety awards as well as an award for every million miles driven, accumulating over 3 million miles.
Marv is survived by his loving and precious wife Lorene of 58 years, and their two children, Todd and Annette (Rod) Hatley, and 3 grandchildren; Jenny (Chris) Gilfillan, Dalton Hatley, and RJ (Melanie) Hatley, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Marv was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, ATVing and camping w/his family and friends. But most of all he enjoyed the time improving their cabin in Fruitland.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M., with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary (3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT). Friends and family may visit Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the same location. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019