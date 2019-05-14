|
|
MARVA MAY SAUNDERS YOUNG ELGGREN
1924 ~ 2019
Marva May Saunders Young Elggren, age 94, returned home to our Heavenly Father on May 9, 2019, to a joyful family reunion. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Centerville 19th Ward, 900 S 400 E, Centerville, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to the service. Interment at the Centerville City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2019