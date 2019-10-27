Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Marvin Christensen Zitting


1930 - 2019
Marvin Christensen Zitting
1930 - 2019
Marvin Christensen Zitting, 88, passed away peacefully from natural causes at his home, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 surrounded by family. Marvin was born in Murray, Utah, December 9, 1930 to Edna Aleen Christensen Zitting and Charles Fredrick Zitting.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 10:00-11:30 am prior the service. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
