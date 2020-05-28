|
|
1926 ~ 2020
Marvin Clifford Kimball passed away peacefully at his home on May 23, 2020.
Marvin was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifford and Mozelle Kimball on August 22, 1926. He was the first of seven children. Growing up, Marv worked several jobs to help support his family, including paper boy, restaurant worker, and drink server at the Great Saltair Resort. In 1946 he met his sweetheart and future wife, Lois Denison while they both worked at the resort for the summer. Marv and Lois were married on April 10, 1948.
Marvin spent 9 months on active duty in the Army and was released as World War II came to an end. He attended the University of Utah, studying Electrical Engineering, and held a job at Kennecott Copper until a labor strike forced him to look for other work. As it turned out, when one door closed another door opened and in 1950 Marvin applied to be a firefighter at the Salt Lake City Fire department. They advertised "A good job for good pay", and this turned into his lifetime career. He loved working as a firefighter and often said it was the best job there is. While on his tours at the fire station, he developed a love for cooking which continued throughout his life. With his great work ethic and years of dedicated service, Marv quickly earned his way through the ranks of Firefighter, Driver, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief (age 37), Assistant Fire Chief and Deputy Fire Chief. He was also designated Fire Marshall for Salt Lake City in March 1982. On August 31, 1988 Marvin hung up his hat and slid down the fire pole one last time as he retired from the department after more than 38 years of dedicated service.
Marvin taught firefighting classes at Utah Valley University. He took courses to become a trained EMT, and was instrumental in getting approval for and setting up the 911 program in the Salt Lake area. He was also part of the committee that petitioned the Utah State Congress to set up a good retirement system for Firefighters and other first responders. Marv enjoyed working and liked to stay busy. When he wasn't working at the fire station, Marv worked as a brick mason. He was proud to point out to his children and grandchildren the many structures throughout the Salt Lake Valley he helped build.
Marvin was a member of the Utah State Firefighters' Association for over 50 years. He served as a trustee and was the Treasurer from 1980 to 2000. He also served a term as President for the Salt Lake City Firefighters Association! He was a member of the International Fire Chiefs Association, which took him around the world to connect with other fire departments. He met with Chiefs from New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, and more. The Chiefs would address common concerns and challenges the departments faced. He loved his travels and often brought home interesting souvenirs for his children and grandchildren. He shared stories of his adventures with different cultures and interesting new foods.
Marvin had many different hobbies throughout his life. He loved hiking, backpacking, mountain climbing and hunting the mountains in, and around Utah. He loved boating and would often take his family and friends to lakes around Utah. He especially loved the opera and ballet and was a season ticket holder and donor for many years.
Marvin was a wonderful Patriarch to his family. He strived to support his children in any way he could. He was always available to lend a patient and helping hand. He loved to share adventures with his grandchildren - taking his grandsons on sightseeing and camping trips, and granddaughters on the boat or a night out at the ballet or opera. He led by example with his calm and happy demeanor and was committed to loving his family throughout his life. His love and presence will be greatly missed by all his family and every life he touched.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Lois. He is survived by his children Susan Kruse, Steven Kimball, Sheryl Fraser, Sheila O'Driscoll (Mark), sister Nancy Stone, 7 grandchildren; Lori Toering (Marc), Emily Walker (Dan), Shawn O'Driscoll, Christian Kruse (Katherine), Kevin O'Driscoll (Cherrell), Thomas Fraser, Mary Gibbs (Graham) and 6 great-grandchildren; Vincent Kruse, Austin Kruse, Averie O'Driscoll, Zach O'Driscoll, Dallas O'Driscoll and Harper O'Driscoll.
A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr, Millcreek, Utah, from 11:30am to 1:30pm, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
A graveside service, also at Wasatch Lawn, will follow at 2pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020