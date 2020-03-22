Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Rupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin J. Rupp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin J. Rupp Obituary
Marvin John Rupp
Sept. 7, 1929 ~ Mar. 23, 1970
Although it has been 50 years since your much too early death, your family still remembers you fondly. We think of all you have missed-weddings, births of grandchildren, missions, recitals, concerts, and innumerable ballgames. We know you are proud of your sweetheart, JoAnn. She has been such a stalwart force in our family these past 50 years. She and we love and miss you very much.
Love, your children.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -