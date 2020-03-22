|
|
Marvin John Rupp
Sept. 7, 1929 ~ Mar. 23, 1970
Although it has been 50 years since your much too early death, your family still remembers you fondly. We think of all you have missed-weddings, births of grandchildren, missions, recitals, concerts, and innumerable ballgames. We know you are proud of your sweetheart, JoAnn. She has been such a stalwart force in our family these past 50 years. She and we love and miss you very much.
Love, your children.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020