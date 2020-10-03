In Loving Memory

Gifted and accomplished musician, diligent provider, fan of listening to and performing jazz and big band music, puns, and devotee of reunions, Marvin Lindsay Jenkins, loved by family and friends, has returned Home to a stunning reunion. Music captured his heart at BYU earning his Master of Arts Degree in Music while performing with Janie Thompson's "Program Bureau," "The Y's Men" dance band [saxophone/ clarinet], teaching in the Music Department and singing tenor in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. He was drawn to educate military children for the Department of Defense Overseas Schools in Japan, the Phillipines and Germany where he met and married his sweetheart, Barbara Huber, in the Swiss Temple in Zollikofen, Switzerland. Together they continued to internationally and locally embrace a life as public school teachers and private educators. Ever present was his heart-felt love and concern for his extraordinary children Marni [Stephen Steele], Miley [James Mower] , Brooke [Ryan Wallwork], Brandon, Carin [Sean Black] and Christopher [Becca Jenkins] - 16 loveable grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Marvin held a keen affection for his mission to Quebec, Canada as a young man, his high school, college, ROTC and National Guard Army Band chums. Many fulfilled LDS church callings involved music , serving as Branch President in Hokkaido, Japan and his favorite activity was home visits wherever he happened to be. He is so loved and missed.

A Celebration of Life at 862 East 200 South will be held Sunday, October 4th, at 4:00 pm in Marvin's Gardens. Our profound thanks to all who loved and cared for him over time. In lieu of flowers donations welcome to the Marvin Jenkins Memorial Fund at America First Credit Union account # 9118019 or Venmo @JenkinsVocalStudio.



