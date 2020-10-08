1/1
Marvin Mortensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1929 ~ 2020
Marvin Frank Mortensen, age 90, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was born to Frank "R" Mortensen and Ora Hendricksen November 23, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His early days were spent exploring around the town of Garfield where the family lived. The family built a home in Granger on the Mortensen property in the early 1940's. He made new friends and enjoyed wandering in the fields and observing nature. He also gained responsibilities taking care of the farm by irrigating, feeding the stock, and milking the cow every day. He graduated from Cyprus High School and worked several jobs. He finally enrolled at the University of Utah graduating in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the LDS Church and was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to his wife, Deon Eldredge Mortensen on June 10, 1960.
They raised a family of three- Michelle, Kristine, and Eric. Michelle and Eric preceded him in death. He retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1989. He was a lover of nature, fishing, hunting, photography, and camping with family. Family was always his focus.
He is survived by his wife, Deon; daughter, Kristine Hansen (Ben); grandsons, Devan Hansen (Jordan), Cody Hansen, and Joshua Hansen (Hannah); granddaughter, McKenzie Wagner; great grandsons, James Hansen and Emmett Hansen.
He will be missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley View Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved