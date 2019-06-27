Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Pinesdale Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinesdale Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Jesop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Musser Jesop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin Musser Jesop Obituary
M1935 ~ 2019
Pinesdale - Marvin Musser Jessop, born to Lyman and Maleta Jessop, December 18, 1935, crossed the finish line June 24, 2019.
How do you take the measure of a man? By his years? - A bit shy of 104.
By his progeny? - A truckful, plus some.
By the numbers of those willing to vouch for him at the gate? - Everyone . . . and his dog.
By hours of service? - Uncountable.
By lives blessed? - Approaching innumerable.
By his soul mates? - An ensemble.
By his faithfulness? - Unbounded.
By what he loved? - Here's just a glimpse:
The Gospel, poetry, hats, fishing, his brethren, chess, harmonicas, folk dancing, Antimony, Butch, babies, horseshoes, gingersnaps, reunions, work projects, marriages, Sundays, giggling, consecration, symbolism, burritos from the Merc, camping, Utah tomatoes, bread and milk, carrom, community prayer, pondering, garage doors, ladders, words, dress-up, Truth - with a capital T, puzzles, family home evenings, singing, ice cream.
Immeasurably loved, eternally ours.
Until we meet again . . . .
Hurrah for Israel!
Funeral services: Pinesdale Chapel, Sunday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. Family will receive visitors from 9:00 to 9:45 in the chapel. Interment, Pinesdale cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Marcus Daly Hospice Endowment Fund, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.