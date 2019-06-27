|
M1935 ~ 2019
Pinesdale - Marvin Musser Jessop, born to Lyman and Maleta Jessop, December 18, 1935, crossed the finish line June 24, 2019.
How do you take the measure of a man? By his years? - A bit shy of 104.
By his progeny? - A truckful, plus some.
By the numbers of those willing to vouch for him at the gate? - Everyone . . . and his dog.
By hours of service? - Uncountable.
By lives blessed? - Approaching innumerable.
By his soul mates? - An ensemble.
By his faithfulness? - Unbounded.
By what he loved? - Here's just a glimpse:
The Gospel, poetry, hats, fishing, his brethren, chess, harmonicas, folk dancing, Antimony, Butch, babies, horseshoes, gingersnaps, reunions, work projects, marriages, Sundays, giggling, consecration, symbolism, burritos from the Merc, camping, Utah tomatoes, bread and milk, carrom, community prayer, pondering, garage doors, ladders, words, dress-up, Truth - with a capital T, puzzles, family home evenings, singing, ice cream.
Immeasurably loved, eternally ours.
Until we meet again . . . .
Hurrah for Israel!
Funeral services: Pinesdale Chapel, Sunday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. Family will receive visitors from 9:00 to 9:45 in the chapel. Interment, Pinesdale cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Marcus Daly Hospice Endowment Fund, 1200 Westwood Dr., Hamilton, MT 59840.
