Marvin Ray Petersen
Nov 5, 1929 ~ June 17, 2020
The world got a little brighter on Nov 5, 1929 when Marvin and Alberta Petersen welcomed their first child Marvin Ray Petersen into their family.
Ray was raised in South Lake City, where he was influenced by extended family and taught the value and necessity of hard work. He attended Madison Jr. High School and graduated from Granite High School with honors.
Ray joined the Utah Air National Guard in November of 1950. On April 1, 1951, the guard was federalized and brought into active duty in the US Air Force. He served as an aircraft welder at Kadena Force Air Base in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. When Ray returned home, he married the love of his life, Carmen. He always said that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. From this union they had three sons: Kelly, Brent, and Scott.
In 1956, Ray started a plastic laminate business. He was tenacious in his vision for the company. On weekends you could find him out racing go-karts with his sons somewhere in Utah, Idaho, or California. He loved fishing and camping with family. After retirement, he became a volunteer at Jordanelle State Park. He put in ten years as a volunteer there; he loved the work.
Ray inherited his father's "funny bone." He told many amusing stories throughout his life and performed magic tricks for children. He loved his family more than anything, and his kindness and generous nature made most anyone he met his friend.
Ray is survived by his wife Carmen, sisters Doris West and Janice Homes, and many nieces and nephews. Ray's legacy includes his three children, Kelly (Sally), Brent (Diane), and Scott (Cheri); his twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to hold a small private memorial for Ray. A virtual memorial has been setup at: www.marvinraypetersenlegacy.com
Photo credit: Copyright © 2020 Kelly Petersen