Mary Alice Clark Breitling
1923 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Mary Alice Clark Breitling passed away on March 1, 2020. Born on April 10, 1923, a daughter of Olive H. and John Reuben Clark, on a dairy farm in Madison, Mississippi, she was the sixth of eight children.
Mary graduated from Madison-Ridgeland High School with the goal of becoming a librarian. After completing two years at Hinds Junior College in Raymond, Mississippi, she attended one year at the University of Alabama, where she met her future husband, Thomas O. Breitling. They were married in 1944 after Tom completed officer candidate school. Mary returned to Mississippi while Tom served overseas in the military. In the years after he returned home, they raised five children, while moving seven times-Mobile, Alabama; Honduras, C.A.; Madison, MS; Colorado Springs, Denver and Leadville, CO; and finally to Salt Lake City, UT in 1969.
Mary's desire to be a librarian began again when she enrolled at the University of Utah, while she worked as a teacher's aide in the Granite School District. After graduation, Mary was Librarian at Arcadia Elementary School for 17 years before retiring. Mary's love of reading continued as a member of the Granite Retired Teachers' Reading Group, where she enjoyed fun-filled relationships.
Mary was a devoted member of Christ United Methodist Church where she enjoyed serving on many committees. As a member of United Methodist Women, she had many happy years in The Ruth Circle.
Mary is survived by her spouse Thomas O Breitling, one sister, Geneva Morgan; five children, Donna Lauderdale, Thomas Breitling, Claudia Mellor (husband Kerry), Robert Breitling (wife Debbie), and Richard Breitling; 10 grandchildren, Claire Gardner, Allison Pafford, Lawrence Lauderdale, Clint Breitling, Bryan Mellor, Jeffrey Mellor, Alicia Mellor, Melissa Cable, Marie Delaney, and Tina Rawley, and 27 great grandchildren.
Visitation with light refreshments will be at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday March 7, 2020. Services will follow at 11 a.m. A family-only interment service will be held later in the day.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020