Mary Goddard Carlow

Mar 10, 1941 ~ Sep 16, 2020

Mary went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ this past Wednesday evening, September 16th, 2020 in Anthem, AZ. She was surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. We take great comfort in knowing she passed peacefully and can now see Jesus face to face.

Mary was born in Salt Lake City, UT on March 10, 1941. She leaves behind her sister, Helen Goddard, her husband, Earl Carlow, her children, Julie Stewart, Anna Brennan, Dan Carlow, Debra Nasipak, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Mary had a vivacious and fun loving youth. She loved to ski, play tennis, swim, drive cars, climb the canyons of Utah, and sit around the campfire singing songs. She went to Cathedral of the Madeleine Elementary School and then graduated from Judge Memorial High School. She also helped out in her father's grocery store. She had a beautiful voice, wrote music and played the organ for the church choir.

Mary lived out her faith daily throughout her entire life. She was dedicated to her family and to God. She shared her love of music and singing with everyone. Mary served as a Sunday School teacher, performed with Kings Daughters music group, taught piano and guitar lessons, and composed her own music.

Mary touched the lives of so many around her with her warm smile and tender heart. Everyone was welcome in her home and served a warm meal and had a song or two sung or played for them. We have heard so many stories from her friends of her welcoming spirit, her generosity, her grace and her wonderful smile. She was a great example of a godly woman.

We greatly miss you Mary Carlow and will always love you. We look forward to being with you again in Heaven.



