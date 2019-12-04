|
Mary D. Anderson
1934 ~ 2019
Mary D. Anderson, age 85, died on December 1, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on March 9, 1934, in Murray, Utah to Ralph and Helen Delliskave.
Mary grew up helping her father on his produce farm until she met the love of her life, Charlie "Andy" Anderson and they were married on October 31, 1952. Mary loved to garden and she shared this love into her final days. Her real joy came from cooking for her family and in her job as a school lunch chef (cook). Mary worked for Bella Vista Elementary and then Brighton and Hillcrest High.
Mary volunteered her time by reading to elementary school children, helping Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Saint Vincent de Paul soup kitchen. She will be remembered for her love of books, birds, and Clydesdale horses.
A friend of Mom's was a friend for life.
Mary is survived by her children: Peggy (Joel) Savage, Mickey Anderson, Tami (Paul) Benton, and Chuck (Tonya) Anderson; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brothers: Ralph Jr. (Carol) Delliskave and Frankie Delliskave; and sister-in-law, Annie Lee Anderson.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Fred (Beth) Delliskave; and grandson, Joey Smith.
A Vigil Service will be celebrated at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 E Spring Lane, Salt Lake City on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6:00 PM, followed with a visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow.
The family would like to thank Dr. Schlisman, the caregivers at Pheasant Run, and the staff of Rocky Mountain Hospice - especially Ashley.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Mary's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019