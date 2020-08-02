1944 ~ 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Ann Branson on July 24th, 2020.
Mary Ann was the only child of Nellie Outcault and was born and raised in Mattoon, Ill. She and her husband, Joe, moved to several states before they found their permanent home in Utah where they raised their family. Mary Ann graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1967 and later received her Master of Education from the University of Utah in 1990.
Mary Ann was an exceptionally kind spirited, generous, and loving person. This was apparent in her work as an educator in special education and as a loving mother and wife. It was through her almost eight year battle with cancer that she also showed her incredible strength and determination. Never complaining and meeting each day with a positive attitude, we are still in awe of how tough she was during this long battle. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring team at Utah Cancer Specialists.
Mary Ann leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Joe, her children Zach (Tiffinny) and Beth, her grandchildren Mayzie, Ryder, Sophia, as well as many incredibly close friends that helped her to have the large family she always wanted. We can't express how much we will miss you mom. To the day!!
A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held in September. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations made in Mary Ann's name to Adopt-A-Native-Elder (https://anelder.org/giving/donation
) and Best Friends Animal Society (https://support.bestfriends.org/
)