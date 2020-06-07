Mary Ann Pedersen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Pedersen
1936 ~ 2020
Mary Ann Pedersen, age 84, affectionately known as "Anya" to her grand and great grandchildren, passed peacefully away with family members at her bedside, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Mary Ann was born February 15, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Louis George Hunter and Bobbie Clary. She was the second of five children.
She married Gaylen Pedersen in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on September 13, 1957. She was the mother of Mark Pedersen (Kellie), Gordon Pedersen (Julia), Gaylynn Belliston (Russell), Eric Pedersen (Stephanie), Scott Pedersen (Kristiane), Julie Karlinsey (Troy), and Dale Pedersen (Kim). She has 39 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, three siblings, son Scott, and grandson Daniel.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT 84010. Please follow social distancing guidelines. A private funeral services will be held for family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved