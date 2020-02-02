|
|
Mary Ann Reichman
1936~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Ann Reichman passed away on January 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City after a brief illness at the age of 83 years. She was born on February 22, 1936 in Evanston, Illinois, to Dr. Hyrum and Virginia Reichman. She lived nearly all of her life in Salt Lake City.
Ann attended East High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a B.A. in English. She worked for many years in advertising for Auerbach's department store, where she wrote copy and organized fashion shows. She later had a second career working in the Special Collections Division of the University of Utah's Library. One of her major responsibilities there was to catalogue papers donated by Wallace Stegner to the University of Utah. In her leisure time, Ann was at her happiest when she was outside in nature, walking or gardening. She also loved reading; skiing; visiting with her siblings, niece, and nephews; and going to lunch with her lifelong friends Sue Burdett and Illene Mirabella.
Ann is survived by her brother Richard (Lisa) Reichman; her nephews Jason (Lisa) Gray, Jeffrey (Melissa) Reichman, Jordan Reichman (Fabiana Ostronoff), and Justin Reichman (Aidan Earle); her niece Charlotte Reichman; and eight grand-nephews and -nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Lane Reichman and Carol Gray.
Her family would like to especially thank Sonja Paulsen, Keri Wahlquist, and the staff of the Sunrise at Holladay memory care unit for the wonderful care Ann received during the last years of her life.
Calling hours will be at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Dr. Holladay, UT 84117, on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 10 am to noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ann's name to the Utah Nature Conservancy or the University of Utah Library. Memories may be shared at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020