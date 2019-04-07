Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Mary-Anne Embler


Mary-Anne Embler Obituary
June 7, 1959 - April 1, 2019
Our beloved sister and mother unexpectedly passed away April 1, 2019. She was deeply loved by her family and only child, Joshua, of whom she was very proud.
Mary-Anne had many nieces and nephews that she loved so much, all of whom adored her and brought her so much joy. Mary-Anne's life here has ended too soon for us, she went to be with our parents that she loved and missed so much! We will miss her beautiful smile on her beautiful face! Be in peace dear Mary-Anne.
We love you!
Survived by her son Joshua; brother and sisters Henry (Jan), Elske (Tom), Susie (Danny), Catherine (Craig) and Michael.
Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
