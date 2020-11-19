Mary C. Hagan
1925 ~ 2020
Mary Catherine Hagan died at home on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Mary was born on August 2, 1925 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Joseph B. and Genevieve C. Franklin. She grew up on Burkitt Street. Mary graduated from Sheridan High School and attended St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas. Returning to Sheridan, she worked at the Sheridan VA Medical Center.
Mary married Robert H. Hagan on September 17, 1949 in Holy Name Catholic Church. She and Bob moved to Denver, Colorado and New Jersey several times for Bob's job with Mountain Bell Telephone Company and AT&T, eventually moving to Salt Lake City in 1970. Mary returned to work at the Salt Lake City VA Health Care System, retiring in 1986.
After retiring, Mary and Bob travelled extensively throughout the United States. Among their favorite places were Disney World, Sanibel Island, Florida and Hawaii. Mary and Bob also loved visiting our national parks - especially Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park.
After Bob's death in 2005, Mary continued to travel with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cruises to Hawaii, the East Coast and a river cruise through Europe.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bob, her brother Joseph J. Franklin, sisters Rita Franklin, Bernadette Hoyt, Jane Gardner and niece Susan Franklin.
Mary is survived by her children - Stephen (Mary), Mary Beth, David and Timothy (Julie). Grandchildren - Christopher (Kristin), Robert, Patrick and Andrea (Brandon). Great-granddaughter - Gretchen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Mary will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm Monday through Saturday. The courtesy of wearing a mask to services is required. Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose, 2315 Redondo Ave, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
With the uncertain times we are living in, our family is requesting donations to the Utah Food Bank or a local community food bank in Mary's name.