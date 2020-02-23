Home

Mary Catherine Houston Costello

Mary Catherine Houston Costello Obituary
Mary Catherine Houston Costello
Nov 20, 1993 ~ Feb 18, 2020
Sisterbear has been our family angel for twenty six years. She has loved, many survivors will mourn her but we celebrate her going to heaven. A Catholic mass will be held on February 24 at 11am at St. John the Baptist. Followed
by a reception. Internment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1:30pm. (Wear your sunglasses.) If you wish to give a gift please donate to Bear-O Care, her day program, Jordan Valley School or DDI Vantage Early Intervention. "Know that you are loved" monsignor Micheal Winterer
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
