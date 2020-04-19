|
|
1927 ~ 2020
Mary passed away April 13, 2020 following complications from a hip fracture.
Born May 24, 1927 to William and Mary O'Brien in Arlington Minnesota, Mary was the third of seven children and affectionately known as Sis to the entire O'Brien clan. She graduated from Arlington High School and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN where she earned a degree in chemistry. She moved to Salt Lake City to work at the University of Utah Hospital, where she cared for and conducted research on young cancer patients.
Mary married Pat Reeves on April 27, 1957, and together they raised five children. She was a dedicated wife and mother, with seemingly endless energy to manage the household and support the entire family. She never missed a sporting event or school activity, and always made sure birthdays and holidays were special occasions. Through the years she was an active volunteer with Cosgriff School, Judge Memorial High School, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Fort Douglas Swim Team and Ute Conference Football. She loved to travel and organized many wonderful vacations with Pat, with the family, and with her sister TC. Once her kids were grown, she took on the treasured role of Granny to her nine grandchildren, a job she enjoyed more than any other. Noting her humor, generous spirit, and competitiveness at cards (especially Crazy Eights), her grandkids inducted her into the "Granny Hall of Fame" on her 90th birthday, an honor well deserved and much cherished.
Mary was an avid sports enthusiast beginning with her early days of playing baseball with her siblings at "cow pie stadium." An active member of Hidden Valley Country Club, she played tennis and golfed into her late 80s and continued bowling into her 90s. She also loved watching sports of all kinds and had a particular fondness for football. She was a loyal fan of the Utah Utes, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Vikings. Mary also loved to play bridge and enjoyed both the social and intellectual aspect of the game.
Mary was a very social person and cared deeply about connections to friends and family. She had many close and dear friends, and always remembered them with a card, a phone call or a lunch out on birthdays and special occasions. Many will remember that at social events Pat would often declare "Mary's tired" to signal it was time to go home. Of course, Mary was never tired, and would have been much more likely to close down the party as to leave it early.
Mary is survived by her children Dennis, Tom (Jules), Kathy (Mike) Bracco and Mary Jones, her nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Pat O'Brien (Yvonne), her sister TC Buckentine, her sister-in-law Katherine Lords, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Pat, her son Jim, her brothers Mike, Bill, Jim and Francis, and her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary's neighbors Anna and Matt Baker and their four children, as well as Lloyd and Leslie Hobbs for all of the love and support they provided over the years. The family is also grateful to the staff at Canyon Health and Hospice who provided comfort during these past two months.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to J.E. Cosgriff School or a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020