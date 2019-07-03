|
|
Catherine Peel Lano
1948 ~ 2019
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Mary Catherine Peel Lano, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, June 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Jordan First Ward Chapel, 4145 S. 3920 W. WVC, UT. Friends may call at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Friday, July 5th, 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment, Fountain Green Cemetery, Fountain Green, Utah, July 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019