Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
5490 South Vine Street
Murray, UT
Mary Chapman Obituary
Mary Chapman
March 16, 1963 ~ May 2, 2019
Once again a shinning spirit has passed from our lives. She is now reunited with her brother Aaron and her niece, Monica along with other family. Survived by her daughter Tasha; two sons Easton and Ricky; three grandchildren Aaron, Aaliyah, and Marley. Also, survived by her sister AnnMarie; brother Tony and parents Frank and Dolores.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. A graveside service will be held following the viewing at 12:00 pm at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019
