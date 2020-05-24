|
Mary Clark Spence Nicholson
1926-2020
Our beloved mother passed away on May 21, 2020 which would have been her 72nd wedding anniversary to our father Charles O. (Chick) Spence.
Mary was born on June 28, 1926 to Dyer O. Clark and Thelma Bradshaw Clark in SLC, Utah.
Shortly after World War II ended, Mary went on a blind date where she went skiing with our father Chick Spence. They were married on May 21, 1948.
In May of 1950 they welcomed their first child Meg into the family. Shortly after Pam and Suzy were born.
Mary was an avid bowler, golfer, and bridge player. She loved to sew and made many outfits for herself and her children. She was a meticulous housekeeper and her home was always immaculate and a showplace. She loved to travel down to San Francisco to see her sister, and every summer the family would pile into the station wagon to go down and spend a month around Aunt Becky's pool.
Mom loved a good glass of bourbon every night. Whenever we got sick, she would tell us to take a swig of bourbon as she was rarely ill. Mom smoked cigarettes from the time she was a Pi Phi in College until her death.
She is survived by her three daughters Meg Birk (Charlie), Pamella Spence, Suzanne Spence and her sister Rebecca Larsen. She has 6 grandchildren, Chas (Katy) Birk, Sarah (Michael) Henriod, Adam (Paola) Gully, Katie (Ernesto) McLaurin, Eric (Kay) Gully, Chase (Aubrey) Crookston, and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the caregivers at Rocky Mountain Hospice and Legacy Village.
In lieu of flowers please do something nice for the men and women that are helping this county during this pandemic.
Entombment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020