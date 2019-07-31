|
|
Mary Clayton
1973 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Mary Clayton passed away at home on July 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah after battling Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 14, 1973 to Philip James Clayton and Margaret Hopkinson Clayton. Mary was the sweetest angel. She loved to make everyone smile and laugh. She always cheered up those who needed it. Her sweet smile, infectious laugh, and animated expressions could brighten anyone's day. She was adored by all those who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her siblings, Cathryn Clayton, Thomas Philip Clayton, Margaret (Peggy) Jane Clayton (Ted) Smith, and 9 nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bonneville Stake Center, 1535 E. Bonneview Drive, at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019. A viewing will be held before the services from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Bonneville Stake Center. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery under the direction of Larkin Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019