Mary Colleen Drake

1942 ~ 2020

Mary Colleen Drake, our sweetest, selfless, supportive and loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9th at the age of 78 years young. Colleen was born in Havre Montana on March 1st, 1942. She attended Granite High School in Salt Lake City. She was married to Phillip Moore in May 1959 and together they had 2 children. She married Herb Price in June of 1966 and was with him for over 20 years before he passed in January of 1988. During their marriage, Colleen attended the University of Utah where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She married Merrill Drake on February 12th, 2000 and they lived a loving life together in Murray, Utah until her passing. Colleen lived her life serving others selflessly. Her sole concern was to make others feel warm, comfortable, needed, included, and loved. Even as she fought declining health over the last 8 years, she never conceded her selfless obsession for serving others. She accepted anyone into her life who needed support and love…including family friends and strangers. Colleen was active in her profession and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. During her career, she positively impacted the lives of many families as a school nurse in the Daggett County, Salt Lake City, and Murray School Districts. In addition, she served as President of the Utah Nurses Association and President of the Utah School Nurse Association. She served faithfully in many callings including Relief Society, Young Women's, Primary, and as a Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was a treasured member of the Chevy Chase Ward for many years. Colleen was the "the hostess with the most-est". She hosted countless parties over the decades from birthday parties to elaborate holiday celebrations and Sunday dinners for family and friends at her home or at their cabin in Manilla, Utah. Colleen will be missed deeply by her friends and family and is now a sweet angel back with her parents, Peter and Lela Lott. Colleen is survived by her husband Merrill Drake, two children Judi Yaworsky (Mike), Morrie Moore (Allison); five paternal grandchildren, Peter Yaworsky, Chris Yaworsky (Jade), Rachel Yaworsky (Quinn), Bailey Moore and Carter Moore; and two siblings Lee Lott (Mary) and Nancy Peterson (Chris). She is also survived by her first husband and lifetime friend Phillip Moore and preceded in death by her second husband Herbert L. Price. Given the current circumstances, a private viewing will be held for the family at Larkin Mortuary Sunset Gardens on Monday, June 15th. Friends are encouraged to attend a brief graveside service celebrating her life on Tuesday, June 16th at the Lehi City Cemetery at 10 a.m. (1525 North 600 East, Lehi, UT). We will miss her smiling face every day and will always cherish her well-lived life.



