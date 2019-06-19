Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Crescent 7th Ward Chapel
949 East 10600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Crescent 7th Ward Chapel
949 East 10600 South
Sandy, UT
View Map
Mary Covington Whetman


Mary Covington Whetman Obituary
Mary Covington Whetman
April 5, 1935 - June 14, 2019
Mary passed away peacefully in her home on June 14th, 2019 holding hands with her beloved husband and surrounded by family. Mary was born on April 5th, 1935 in Grover, Utah to Douglas and Alice Covington. She was married to the love of her life, Kent Whetman, on December 29th, 1954 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They welcomed Lori (Bryan) Thomson, Gary, Roger, Mark, and Leica (Kyle) Jensen.
Family and friends may gather for a viewing at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, UT, on June 21st, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm, and June 22nd at the church prior to the funeral from 10:45-11:45. Funeral services will be held on June 22nd at 12:00 pm at the Crescent 7th Ward Chapel, 949 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. Interment will be held at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East 7800 South, SLC, UT 84121. Condolences and the extended obituary can be found at: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 19 to June 20, 2019
