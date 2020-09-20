1/1
Mary Cynthia Orozco
1968 - 2020
On September 17, 2020, our beloved mother, daughter, sister & friend to us all passed away to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ due to her battle with Covid. She was received by her father, grandmother and father. God your angel has returned home.
Mary is a beautiful soul. To many she was an angel. She loved being around her family and friends. She would do anything for all her kids. They're the reason she would strive for better. She was an amazing woman who enjoyed the beauty of life. She traveled to many places as long as she could see the beaches, sunrises and sunsets. The world was her canvas and she left her mark on it. She also loved her Jetblue and Renatus families. Most important she put God first. She was a God-fearing woman. She was a real live angel sent to all of us. Thank you God for our time with your daughter, our mother you blessed us with.
Mary was born in El Paso, Texas on September 4, 1968 to David Orozco (RIP) and Yolanda Mendoza; three siblings, Melissa Varela, David Orozco and Yvette Orozco; grandparents Kika and Speedy. Survived by her children Isaias (April), Adriane (Darnell), Richard (Jessica), Gabriella (Spencer); and her grandbabies Maliki, Mia, Messiah and Lil Ricky; and all of her family too many to name. Love you all.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, all are asked to call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 Monday thru Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a facial covering is requested. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Friends who are unable to attend may watch the service live by visiting her obituary at www.starksfuneral.com just before her service at 11:00 AM where a red Watch Service Live button will appear. You may also share your photos and memories with her family at www.starksfuneral.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
SEP
26
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Mary y yo nos conocimos en Jetblue . Desde que la oí por primera vez en los teléfonos hicimos una hermosa relación de hermandad y amor . La voy a extrañar mucho . Un hermoso ejemplo de amor al prójimo. Love you Mary . Hasta que nos volvamos a ver bien pronto . Mis oraciones con la familia . Dios los bendiga .
Vilma Montes
Friend
September 19, 2020
My condolence to your family ..I am so happy to have attended her purple birthday she was so nice always..the way she always praised God is admirable...may God bring peace to your family .
Sally Marquez (Hernandez)
Family
September 19, 2020
Mary, you are now free to fly like a dove in the presence of God! You are home now. Have a Joyous Eternity in Heaven!
Diana Reyes
Friend
