Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Cathedral of the Madeline
331 E South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Lopez


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
1927 ~ 2019
Mary E. Lopez, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great- grandmother passed away May 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born April 14, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Gonzalo Escobedo and Maria Ysabel Buenaventura-Lopez.
She was a strong and motivated employee who worked her way up at Mountain Bell. She retired after 31 years of service.
She married the love of her life Isabell "Chavelo" Lopez on December 27, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mary loved fishing, camping, hunting, playing ball, reading books, road trips to Wendover, and being with her family.
She will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
She is survived by sons, Daniel (Jo) Lopez and Robert (Charlotte) Lopez; daughter, Esther (Joe) Dahlgreen; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great- grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents, husband, and one sister, Lupe Valdez.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5th at 12:30 p.m. at Cathedral of the Madeline, 331 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. A vigil service will be held Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committals: Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now