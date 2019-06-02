|
1927 ~ 2019
Mary E. Lopez, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great- grandmother passed away May 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
She was born April 14, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Gonzalo Escobedo and Maria Ysabel Buenaventura-Lopez.
She was a strong and motivated employee who worked her way up at Mountain Bell. She retired after 31 years of service.
She married the love of her life Isabell "Chavelo" Lopez on December 27, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mary loved fishing, camping, hunting, playing ball, reading books, road trips to Wendover, and being with her family.
She will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
She is survived by sons, Daniel (Jo) Lopez and Robert (Charlotte) Lopez; daughter, Esther (Joe) Dahlgreen; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great- grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by both parents, husband, and one sister, Lupe Valdez.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 5th at 12:30 p.m. at Cathedral of the Madeline, 331 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. A vigil service will be held Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committals: Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019