February 1926 ~ May 2020

An exuberant life filled with love, a dedication to creativity, and a commitment to her religious faith left us recently. On May 28, Mary Nelson (age 94) died peacefully in her sleep. The world seems emptier for us but we are grateful for the many years she filled our lives with love and laughter.

Mary Evelyn Nelson (nee Heffington) was born February 15, 1926 in Snyder, Texas to Bishop Houston Heffington and Emma Marie Harper Heffington. They were examples of a loving, hardworking family of the Depression. She had one brother, Marshall (Sachi) who was several years older. The family spent several years in Buckeye, Arizona before moving to Oregon. Mary attended college in Oregon and California majoring in music and later creative writing.

She married Archie (Arch) Nelson the son of Scandinavian immigrants. Their customs and history inspired her writing. They had four children Kristin Hill (Keith), Salt Lake City; Carl Nelson (Mercy), Sacramento; Maggie (George Noutsios) and Keith Nelson, Los Angeles. Mary was also a proud grandmother of Eric, Rebecca, and Brian. Her children and her grandchildren were the joys of her life.

She wrote three novels, and numerous short stories and poetry. Her two books of historical fiction were Square Sails and Dragons (dedicated to her husband) and New Harbors, New Hopes. They were based on the adventures of Leif Erickson. Arpeggio was her mystery novel involving a symphony musician.

She was named the 2014 Norse Woman of the Year by the Utah Sons of Norway because of her positive influence in the portrayal of Scandinavian culture.

There has been an incredible outpouring of love.Thanks to the staff and friends at Friendship Manor, where she lived many years. Special thanks to her dear friend, Naomi Wilson as well as her children Gayle and Greg Wilson. They were a second family. Also our gratitude to Dr. Nancy McLaughlin who cared for our mother with love and compassion.

A private funeral Mass was offered for her.

The family has designated the Violin Outreach Program of the Utah Symphony Guild as the charity to honor her. Information is available on the Guild website or you can contact a family member. Since she was an accomplished violinist, it is perfect way to keep her song going.



