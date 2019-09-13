|
|
Mary Eakin Merrill
1946-2019
Mary Eakin Merrill, 73, was reunited with her beloved Doug on September 5, 2019. Survivors, daughter, Jennifer Crane (Chad), grandchildren Gracie, Haley, Zackary, Katelyn, Abigail, Madison, brother Fred Eakin (Charlette). A viewing for family and friends will take place at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S Highland Drive 84106 on September 16, from 3:00-3:45 PM with a funeral service starting at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow at the same location. See full obituary online at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019