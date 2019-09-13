Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Interment
Following Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Mary Eakin Merrill


1946 - 2019
Mary Eakin Merrill Obituary
Mary Eakin Merrill
1946-2019
Mary Eakin Merrill, 73, was reunited with her beloved Doug on September 5, 2019. Survivors, daughter, Jennifer Crane (Chad), grandchildren Gracie, Haley, Zackary, Katelyn, Abigail, Madison, brother Fred Eakin (Charlette). A viewing for family and friends will take place at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S Highland Drive 84106 on September 16, from 3:00-3:45 PM with a funeral service starting at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow at the same location. See full obituary online at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
