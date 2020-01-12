Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Elizabeth Daniels Southerland


1922 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Daniels Southerland
1922~2020
Las Vegas, NV-Mary Elizabeth Daniels Southerland, passed away Jan 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1922 to Lionel T. and Jean Hill Daniels. Married Leonard W. Southerland Aug 28, 1944. Children Claire, John G. (Wanda Ericson), Margaret S. Edwards, (Rayfield) Phyllis C. (G. Scott) Condos, Reva M. (M. Samuel) Ovard, and Joseph M. (Victoria Tanner) Southerland.
Funeral Services January 18, 2020 at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary at 11:00 am with viewings Friday evening from 7-9 pm and 1 hour prior to services. For a more detailed account of her life, please visit www.memorialutah.com She was anxious to be reunited with her extended families, and we know they are glad to have her!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020
