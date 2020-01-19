Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Mary Elizabeth Smith Montague


1933 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Smith Montague Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Smith Montague
1933 ~ 2020
Magna, UT-On January 13th, 2020, our dear mother, Mary Elizabeth (Smith) Montague returned to her heavenly home. Born on January 23rd, 1933 in Murray, Utah she was proud to be a Murray Smelterite. Beth lived her whole life nestled in the Salt Lake valley where she married Merrell L Montague in 1952 and bore 7 children. She was a generous, joyful soul that loved nothing more than to spend time with her family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She bowled on several bowling leagues in the valley with friends and family, 50 years with the Wednesday Mrs. She traveled the U.S. going to bowling tournaments. She enjoyed traveling long road trips with her sister, Betty. Through the years she has made forever friends wherever she traveled.
Beth was introduced to live theater later in life. She shared her new found love by getting family and friends to join her at several productions a month.
Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Merrell L Montague, a railroad man, along with her son Ed, and her parents, Gertrude and Ivory Smith. She is survived by 3 daughters: Shauna (Dennis) Lavender, Debra (Craig) Clark, Maurie, 3 sons: Richard (Irene) Montague, Michael (Angela) Montague, Larry (Camie) Montague, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
