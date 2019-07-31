|
|
Mary Ellen "Emee" Boulter
1930 - 2019
Mary Ellen "Emee" Boulter, 89, passed away on July 29, 2019, due to natural causes.
Emee was born on March 15, 1930, in Provo, Utah to Ralph and Ardell Peters. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 where she was a Tigerette. Emee was sealed to her high school sweetheart, Kay Boulter, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 27, 1950. Together they had four children.
Emee was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society and Young Women's programs, but her heart was always in the Primary with the little children. Emee was the physical embodiment of motherhood. All of her time, energy, and love was invested in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was famous for being the grandma who got down on the floor with her grandkids to play checkers, dress up Barbies, or to read together. She was always willing to be silly and fun, finding joy in the antics of small children. Antics that she used her whole life to make others laugh. Emee believed in the power of laughter, fun, and family.
Toward the end of her life, Emee found joy in being driven around by her committed and loving son Steve.
Emee was preceded in death by her husband Kay, her brother Jerry Peters, sister Susan Winger, and great-granddaughter Trinady Baxter. She is survived by her four children, Steve Boulter, Joanne Boulter, Rick (Michelle) Boulter, and Lori Shepard, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five sisters.
There will be a graveside service, which will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the South Jordan Cemetery, 1055 W. 10650 S. South Jordan, Utah. There will also be a family viewing at 10:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 S. Jordan Pkwy in South Jordan. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 31, 2019